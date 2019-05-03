Gweru City Council to construct $15million mall, students hostels

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

Gweru City Council (GCC) is set to construct a shopping mall and student hostels in Senga high density suburb at a cost of US$15 million, an official has said.

Presenting the first quarter budget review report at a meeting held at town house on Monday, acting director of finance Mr Owen Masimba said the projects will start in due course.

“Gweru City Council intends to construct a shopping mall in Senga and hostels for student accommodation worth about US$15million. Preparations are at an advanced stage and the project is expected to take off any time soon,” he said.

Mr Masimba said the construction of students’ hostels is aimed at reducing accommodation challenges that students especially those that are studying at the Midlands State University (MSU) are facing.

“We noted with concern that University and College students have been having challenges with accommodation in the city, and we decided to solve that crisis. Due to accommodation challenges, some students have been living in squalid conditions, but this will soon come to an end,” he said.

“The mall which will house various service providers is also expected to help Senga residents by bringing services to their door step, instead of going to town to get those services.”

Mr Masimba said the municipality has signed a memorandum of agreement with a company that he did not identify to roll out the two projects.

“This project is a joint venture and we have signed a Memorandum of Agreement with a company that we are partnering with. At this moment we can’t disclose the name of the company as that will be a breach of contract,” he said.

“Our partner has done their homework concerning the construction of the mall. They have done the surveying process and now they are packaging the whole project which will be followed by construction.” The Chronicle