Ex-Bosso captain Honest Moyo sets the record straight

By Fungai Muderere

For a brief moment, residents of Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park thought their boy, ex-Highlanders captain Honest Moyo had struck gold. They had confused the name of the team he plays for in the National First Division of South Africa.

They kept glued to the television when TS Galaxy played against Golden Arrows in a memorable win that set them up for the Nedbank Cup — the richest cup tournament in South Africa.

But in those 90 minutes, Moyo was nowhere in the field of play but hope was that he was on the bench.

To their surprise, he is not a TS Galaxy player, instead he’s with TS Sporting. The confusion lay in the “TS” of both teams’ names.

“I don’t play for TS Galaxy. I’m a TS Sporting player. I joined them in January on a six months contract. I made the move at the recommendation of my agent Sherwin Hendricks,” he told B Metro laughingly.

The general belief was that Moyo, an ex-senior national team player is part of the TS Galaxy team that had followed on the footsteps of Mpumalanga Black Aces, Pretoria University and Black Leopards, reaching the Nedbank Cup final while campaigning in South Africa’s National First Division.

His declaration watered down his followers in Bulawayo’s high density suburb of Cowdray Park who were visibly on cloud nine thinking Moyo was “ in the money”. B-Metro