Council blamed for boy’s death

By Lisa Mangena

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has been dragged to court for allegedly causing the death of an eight-year-old boy who drowned early last year in a pit that was dug by council employees in Pumula East suburb.

The local authority is facing a charge of culpable homicide.

The matter was yesterday postponed to May 23 before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu as the municipality’s lawyers did not show up.

The prosecutor, Mr Tony Kamudyariwa, said in 1995, the city council extracted gravel in Pumula East suburb for road construction and repairs.

“The pit was left open and no warning sign or fence was put to ensure the safety of the public. During the rainy season, the pit would capture water. On February 19 last year, Freedom Gorimbo, who was eight-years-old, was swimming in the pit at around 6PM and accidentally drowned,” he said.

Freedom’s body was retrieved from the pool by the Fire Brigade later that day, the court heard.

The body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospital mortuary where a post mortem was carried out.

Post mortem results showed that the minor died due to Asphyxia and drowning. The Chronicle