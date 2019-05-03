Beitbridge business tycoon jailed 15 years for raping employee

By Silas Nkala

A prominent Beitbridge businessman, Edwin Tumbare (40), has been slapped with an effective 15 years in jailed for raping his domestic employee.

Tumbare denied the charge when he appeared before regional magistrate Crispen Mberewere on Tuesday.

The magistrate, however, convicted him at the close of the State’s case after overwhelming evidence was proffered against him. He then sentenced him to 15 years in jail.

The prosecution, led by Munyonga Kuvarega, told the court that on January 11, 2018 at around 11pm, Tumbare got home from Lutumba Business Centre, where he runs a grocery shop, butchery and bottle store.

He ordered the maid to unlock his bedroom and to follow him. The convict then raped her once.

The following day, the maid told her sister about the ordeal. The sister then accompanied her to the police to make a report. NewsDay