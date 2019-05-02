FC Platinum hungrier

By Blessing Malinganiza

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza says they just need to be psychologically ready for any challenge as they continue with their title defence.

The champions top the standings with 13 points and yet to lose a game this season together with CAPS United.

The Zvishavane miners face a stubborn Herentals at Mandava this Saturday.

“For us we are taking each game as it comes. We just need to be psychologically ready for all the challenges that comes in football.

“We just need to put everything in all our games like before.

“Desire, hunger, concentration, dedication and right attitude. Our approach towards every game remain the same which is to win every game,” said Mapeza.

Mapeza is, however, being affected with injuries and fatigue having participated in the CAF Champions League.

“We still have some guys who are still out injured.”

Mapeza said they have to be consistent for them to maintain the same levels going forward.

“It’s all about consistency and trying to keep the momentum going from now,” he said.

On Herentals, Mapeza said:

“Herentals picked up some massive four points in their last two matches. So morale must be very high in their camp.

“And I am very sure that they will be very motivated come Saturday,” he said. H-Metro