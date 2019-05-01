Greatman takes performance to the streets

By Taonga Nyemba

Musician Tongai “Greatman” Gwaze has taken his music to the streets to widen his audience.

The 23-year-old was spotted entertaining onlookers at corner Bank and Chinhoyi streets on Tuesday.

In an interview, Greatman who performed a number of songs such as Panorwadza and Pandakwazvarwa which features Suluman Chimbetu, said he was on an audience building mission.

“I wanted to share my gift from God with the people whom I think face the same challenges as me in life and most of the people only know my song with Sulu but I have a number of songs people need to hear,” said Greatman.

Greatman said he wishes to continue sharing his music on the streets.

“I’m a man on a mission and I really want to share my music with the people, to me disability does not mean inability,” he added. H Metro