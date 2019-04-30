Lawyer sues church warden for $500k

By Nyore Madzianike

A Mutare lawyer is suing a former Anglican church warden for $500 000 for wrongful arrest and defamation after he claimed that he had stolen the church’s car.

Mr Ashel Mutungura has filed summons with Mutare High Court demanding that Joseph Mashingaidze pay him in damages for causing malicious arrest, defamation and legal costs incurred during his trial.

Mr Mutungura, who was the registrar for the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland, was arrested sometime last year and appeared before Mutare magistrates’ court charged with theft of trust property after he was alleged to have stolen an Isuzu KB200 from St Agnes Parish of Chikanga.

He appeared in court along with the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland Erick Ruwona.

They were acquitted of the charges at the close of the State case.

In his claims, Mr Mutungura demanded that Mr Mashingaidze pays him $200 000 for malicious prosecution, $150 000 for damages in injury of his dignity, $148 000 for defamation and $2 000 for legal fees incurred.

Through his lawyers, Maunga Maanda and Associates, Bishop Ruwona also filed summons against Mr Mashingaidze claiming $500 000 in damages for malicious arrest and prosecution and defamation. The Herald