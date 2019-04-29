Truck driver beats up lover, policeman

By Leonard Ncube

A cross border truck driver has been fined RTGS$150 after he assaulted his girlfriend for refusing to have sexual intercourse with him and later beating up a cop who had come to arrest him for the offence.

Mthandazo Ncube (31) of Nkulumane in Bulawayo was in Victoria Falls when he committed the offence in October last year.

He appeared before Victoria Falls resident magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa on Friday to answer to a charge of physical abuse and assaulting a peace officer.

Ncube, who is married, pleaded guilty to the two charges and claimed that he overreacted after Ms Theresa Chirenje (28) of Mkhosana suburb in Victoria Falls refused to have sex with him.

The magistrate fined Ncube RTGS$150 or 15 days in jail for the first count and a further RTGS$100 or 30 days in prison for the second count.

In addition, Ncube was sentenced to three months in prison which was wholly suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

In mitigation, Ncube pleaded for a non custodial sentence saying sending him to jail would affect his job and family that depends on him.

Prosecuting, Mr Onias Nyathi said Ncube had parked his truck at the Vehicle Inspection Depot (VID) turn-off when he committed the crimes.

The court was told that a report was made to the police and Constable Patrick Dibha who is attached to the cycle unit patrol went to the scene to arrest Ncube.

When Cst Dibha arrived at the scene, the court was told, Ncube became violent and hit him with an open hand once on the chest despite the fact that he was in police uniform. The Chronicle