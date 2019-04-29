MDC-A MP denies faking address to win seat

By Nompumelelo Muyambiri

Mt Pleasant legislator Samuel Banda has not bothered to apply for discharge as the State closes its case against him, opting for the highway rather as he immediately goes to his defense.

Banda testified in in court to the effect that allegations against him are malicious as it is a case of jealous among politicians as his ‘friends’ had failed to secure positions in the sitting government as had become bitter against him.

He allegedly falsified his home address during electoral registration to enable him to represent the constituency.

“We were all friends at some point and when I moved to Mozambique, when I got a job, I was indeed residing in Mt Pleasant, “he said.

Allegations are that sometime last year, during the national biometric voter registration exercise, Banda misrepresented to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) that he resided at number 34 Waller Avenue, Mt Pleasant, Harare in order for him to register as a voter in that constituency when in actual fact he did not reside there.

The State alleges that Banda went on to depose an affidavit of residence for voter registration to ZEC commissioner of oath, purporting to be residing at that address.

It is further alleged that Banda was subsequently registered as a voter in Mt Pleasant constituency where he contested for the House of Assembly seat and eventually won.

The legislator, who resides in Mabvuku and is represented by Job Sikhala has denied the charge saying his opponents want to tarnish his image. ZimMorningPost