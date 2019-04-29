Four wins in a row for Dlodlo

By Mehluli Sibanda

South Africa-based bodybuilder Ndumiso Dlodlo made it four wins in a row at the PPC Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Open Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships when he bagged the men’s over 75kgs title and the overall gong.

The 34-year-old Dlodlo, who entered the competition as a Body Works Gym athlete, saw off the challenges of three other contestants in the over 75kgs category Nunurai Masosonore, who was second, and Blessing Nyapimbi (third).

Seven-time Mr Bulawayo Lovemore Munyamana of Body Works Gym was adjudged the top man in the under 75kgs category, beating six other competitors. Francis Chideme emerged runner-up.

Dlodlo and Munyamana then went on to battle for the overall men’s champion.

An ecstatic Dlodlo believes his diet and cutting out water in the last four days of preparations ensured he stood out against his competitors.

His target is to compete for three more years before retiring.

“I am really delighted to defend my title; a big thank you to the sponsors for their support, they should continue doing so.

“I arrived in Bulawayo on Thursday and got some rest until today for the show.

“I believe that my diet and cutting out water for four days ensured I was drier than the others,” Dlodlo said.

From Bulawayo, Dlodlo is heading to Gaborone, Botswana, for the Designer Physique on Saturday where a number of Zimbabwean bodybuilders are expected to compete.

Kylie MacDonald of Body Works swept the women’s bikini fitness ahead of Lynette Tom from Harare.

Another Body Works Gym entrant Prechard “Carter” Hoko won the men’s physique up to 176 centimetres.

The over 176cm top prize was won by Blessing Sithole of Harare who also took the men’s physique overall gong in the showdown with Hoko.

Marko Mwale walked away with the men’s wheelchair first prize ahead of Tendai Muzavazi and Mugoni Chikove. The men’s fitness was won by Givemore Kamuronjo, with Beloved George coming second and Paul Bako (third).

Ngonidzashe Gwama was the winner in the junior men Under-23, while Thompson Jagada and Nigel Simango came second and third respectively.

Botswana-based Gift Sango was once again the top man for the third year running in the Mr Strongman title followed by Otten Chivhuna and Stanford Kujinga. The Chronicle