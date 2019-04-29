DeMbare fluff shot at redemption

By Ricky Zililo

Ten men Dynamos fluffed numerous scoring opportunities against a disciplined TelOne FC as they shared the spoils in an exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter played at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

DeMbare went into yesterday’s game smarting from three consecutive league defeats leading to the firing of coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe, who was replaced by returning Tonderai Ndiraya.

The former champions had themselves to blame for failing to leave Barbourfields Stadium with maximum points.

TelOne played with discipline, retaining possession for the better part of the game, but it was Dynamos who had better scoring opportunities which they fluffed.

Blessing Sibanda punished Dynamos for being wasteful when he flicked the ball into the net, connecting a delightful cross from right-back Marvelous Chigumira in the 42nd minute.

Dynamos went into the break trailing, but equalised in the 54th minute through a well-taken freekick by Vincent Mbega, whose strike left TelOne goalkeeper Tanyaradzwa Huni rooted on the line.

Dynamos’ forward Mangala Ngandu first threatened in the 9th minute but lacked the final pass after dribbling past a TelOne defender.

Blessing Sibanda should have given TelOne the lead in the 11th minute but his shot went agonisingly wide.

DeMbare’s loud appeals for a penalty fell on deaf ears after TelOne defender Innocent Zambezi appeared to have fouled Jarrison Selemani in the box in the 17th minute. Dynamos fans reacted to the incident by throwing missiles onto the pitch.

Five minutes later, Dynamos left-back Tinotenda Muringai hit the top corner of the TelOne goal from a set piece.

Dynamos kept pushing for the opener and Selemani almost punished an overconfident Frankson Bushiri for dillydallying with the ball at the back, but fired straight at Huni.

It was all Dynamos attacking with Tawanda Macheke wasting Dynamos’ best offensive play of the day as he chose to go for goal instead of laying the ball to a better positioned Mbega in the 34th minute.

When TelOne chose to make a meaningful attack, they scored in the 42nd minute through Sibanda.

Dynamos’ central midfielder Godfrey Mukambi was red-carded in the 66th minute for foul language directed at the referee after being booked for a rough tackle on a TelOne player.

TelOne tried to use their numerical advantage but found DeMbare resolute.

“It’s a good point but I feel we should have made the most out of this game. We will keep working hard to get as many points as possible as we continue with our maiden season,” said Jairos Tapera, the TelOne coach.

Teams

TelOne: Tanyaradzwa Huni, Stephen Phiri, Frankson Bushiri, Marvelous Chigumira (Mcebisi Moyo, 89th minute), Innocent Zambezi, James Jam, Emmanuel Zinyama, David Mangesi (Jacob Muzokomba, 77th minute), Emmanuel Mandiranga, Tafadzwa Sibanda, Blessing Sibanda (Fredrick Muza, 77th minute)

Dynamos: Simbarashe Chinani, Emmanuel Jalai, Munyaradzi Mawadza, Tinotenda Muringai, Jimmy Tigere (Kudzanai Dhemere, 57th minute), Tawanda Chisi, Godfrey Mukambi, Vincent Mbega, Jarrison Selemani (Ali Maliselo, 77th minute), Mangala Ngandu, Tawanda Macheke (Vialli Tadzoka, 83rd minute). The Chronicle