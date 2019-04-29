Businessman faces $50 000 lawsuit

By Nyore Madzianike

Mutare Garment Manufacturing owner and managing director Job Torindo is facing a $50 000 lawsuit filed by his United Kingdom-based brother Sham, who is accusing him of using the proceeds from the sale of his assets in establishing his business enterprise.

Sham is accusing Job of selling his properties in Mutare, including houses, and using the proceeds to establish his company, Mutare Garment Manufacturing.

Sham demanded the $50 000 in summons filed at Mutare High Court.

“The facts giving rise to this matter are that the plaintiff (Sham Torindo) left for greener pastures in 2001 for the United Kingdom where he is now employed and normally resident,” read the papers filed by Sham at Mutare High Court through his lawyers Matsika Legal Practitioners.

“The plaintiff left and entrusted his immovable properties and some movable assets under the supervision of the defendant.

“These properties included completed houses, namely Herrick Close, Fairbridge Park, Stand No. 5427 Dangamvura and 76 Managers Hill, Penhalonga, Mutare.

“The defendant’s (Job Torindo) duties were to manage the properties, collecting rentals and using the proceeds for the upkeep of the plaintiff’s family and keep moveable assets in good state ready for use by the plaintiff upon his return.”

Sham claims that some time in April 2008 he granted the power of attorney in favour of Job to handle his home and family affairs and business interests in Zimbabwe.

He also entrusted Job to acquire properties in his name preparing for his family future upon returning from UK.

According to the court papers, the two brothers agreed that Job would develop the properties in Penhalonga using proceeds from the properties and start another business that would benefit both of them.

“Around 2013, the defendant started demanding title deeds for the Penhalonga property and he could not justify why he required them as his mandate was only to develop the property,” reads the papers.

“Plaintiff then made some investigations and it became apparent that the defendant had sold the other two houses that belonged to the plaintiff without his knowledge even way before he granted him power of attorney in 2007.

“This was an irregularity as at that time the defendant had no authority to sell.

“The defendant transferred and siphoned the proceeds of sale to his own benefit and developed his business called Mutare Garment Manufacturing, to the detriment of plaintiff’s business interests and estate.”

Sham, in his court papers, said Job promised to “put everything in place” with a few years, but failed.

He also said that they had agreed to reverse the agreements regarding the management of properties.

Sham also claimed that Job acknowledged owing him $50 000 to “cure” his previous misdeeds.

“The defendant offered to liquidate the amount by paying instalments of $5 000 per quarter of the year starting March 31 2018.

“The defendant has failed to honour and liquidate his indebtedness in terms of the acknowledgement of the debt,” he said. The Herald