Armed robbers target expensive shops

By Arron Nyamayaro

Two armed robbers allegedly threatened two security guards, broke into a boutique at Montague Shopping Centre and went away with clothes worth thousands of dollars at around 2am last week on Saturday.

The two were reported to have been covering their faces with masks and dressed in military gear and were in the company of two men in civilian clothes.

Although police could not immediately be reached for comment, RAMS Security Services general manager Bismark Madzorera confirmed the incident saying the case was reported at Fife Avenue police base under RRB 3911441.

“Our two security guards manning the premises were threatened with death after they responded to a noise they heard when the robbers broke a camera fitted at a bottle store opposite the boutique,” said Madzorera.

“Two of the four robbers were in a military attire while the other two were in civilian clothes and the two are reported to have broken a window display and got away with clothes worth thousands of dollars.

“According to a footage from a CCTV at the other side, the robbers did their act within six minutes and they took the clothes from the shop six times loading them in a parked yellow kombi and sped off.

“Our guards were left safe and the armed robbers had masks on their faces.

“We reported the case at Fife Avenue police base and I want to believe investigations have already began,” said Madzorera.

Victim of the armed robbers told H-Metro that she was still to ascertain the total cost of stolen goods.

“We are now living in fear following this incident that has greatly affected my business,” she said.

“Our neighbours have already started fixing burglar bars and the whole neighbourhood are in fear considering that the robbers were in armed attire.

“They broke and went away with expensive jackets that includes winter jackets, three piece suits and shorts I am still to calculate how much they are worth.

“We have been facing problems from beer drinkers who visit a bottle store close to our shop and end up fighting but this has reached an alarming level.

“We are suspecting that some of the imbibers are giving information about our place and exposing us to robbers,” she said. H-Metro