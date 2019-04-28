It’s Mwanjale, and not Mwanjali

By Langton Nyakwenda

A few minutes into the conversation, this Premiership veteran age defiance continues to baffle many, took the opportunity to set the record straight on the spelling of his surname.

“I am Method Mwanjale not Mwanjali…Mwanjale is a surname from my mother’s side,” the 36-year-old Caps United centre back says.

Mwanjale turned 36 last Thursday and is the most experienced player in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League today, having made his top flight debut with Hwange at the Colliery on May 28, 2000— coincidentally against Caps United — a team that he plans to end his career with.

When Mwanjale made his Premiership debut, Caps United’s new sensation Blessing Sarupinda was only a year old and Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe was still at the peak of his playing career.

Hwange gaffer Nation Dube was also still a vibrant midfielder at the Colliery when Mwanjale, then a right winger, was introduced as a second half substitute on his debut.

The veteran defender who has also played for Shabanie Mine, Mamelodi Sundowns, Mpumalanga Aces, Simba Stars of Tanzania and captained Zimbabwe to that memorable 2009 Cosafa Cup triumph on home soil, reflected on his two-decade career last week.

“I am 36 now, probably nearing retirement but I am glad I have soldiered on for this long,” Mwanjale told The Sunday Mail ahead of Caps United’s Castle Lager PSL match against Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports this afternoon.

Chitembwe took a big gamble in January when he offered the ageing Mwanjale a fresh contract, a decision that also caused some grumbling within the club’s executive.

Four months down the line, Chitembwe has been vindicated as Mwanjale is being credited for Caps United’s impressive start to the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Makepekepe are the only team with a clean sheet as their rearguard of Mwanjale, Spencer Masunda (or Godwin Goriyati), Valentine Ndaba and Valentine Musarurwa has not been breached in over 270 minutes of football.

They are yet to lose, having won two against Manica Diamonds and Black Rhinos plus the draw against Highlanders at Barbourfields.

“Coach Lloyd (Chitembwe) put his head on the block for me, he gave a 35-year-old player a fresh contract and I am sure there were some who doubted his move.

“That’s why I am playing to protect his head, I am playing to protect Chitembwe’s image,” revealed Mwanjale.

“Coach Lloyd understands me better, he knows Method Mwanjale and he knows the kind of input I bring to his team. That’s why he gave me another chance after coming back from Tanzania last season.

“Above all, we are working hard as a team, the clean sheets are not only attributed to us defenders or the goalkeeper but you have to realise also the importance of midfielders and strikers in defending.

“Our team defends from the front, our strikers are the first line of defenders so it makes it difficult for opponents to penetrate us,” reckons Mwanjale.

The Hwange born and bred veteran had planned to retire at the end of the season but is now having second thoughts.

“I had planned to retire at the end of the season but given the way I have started, I think I can go for an extra season or so, that is if I am still in the coach’s plans.”

And Caps United mentor Chitembwe thinks Mwanjale still has “more to offer” and feels vindicated after watching the former Warriors skipper in the opening three matches.

“Skeptics are always skeptics, at some point some very influential people within the club questioned my decision to keep Method (Mwanjale) but I am one coach who believes in his capabilities.

“Mwanjale is probably one of the best players of his generation, if he is in the right state of mind he will always give you what you expect. “I have never doubted him even when a lot of people did not believe in him,” Chitembwe told The Sunday Mail.

Makepekepe will be hoping to keep another clean sheet when they host winless Bulawayo Chiefs, the only team yet to score in the 2019 season.

Chiefs, with a defence marshalled by Young Warriors player Shadreck Nyahwa, who is 16 years younger than Mwanjale, have conceded the most goals – seven in three matches including that 5-0 drubbing against Chapungu on the opening weekend.

“They (Chiefs) could be dangerous, they are desperate to register their first win of the season,” said Mwanjale.

Apart from winger Gabriel Nyoni who has a slight knock, Caps United have a clean medical bill. “I am glad Godwin Goriyati is back from injury, I think we are okay,” said Chitembwe. The Sunday Mail