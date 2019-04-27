Custody remand for ‘gossiped’ wife ‘killer’

By Leonard Ncube

A Victoria Falls man has appeared in court for allegedly fatally punching and kicking his wife after accusing her of gossiping about him with neighbours.

Japhet Mapfumo (41) of House Number 2525 Chinotimba suburb got angry on Monday night when he found his wife Annastacia Tshuma (44) allegedly telling a neighbour Ms Caroline Masuku that he was cheating on her.

He allegedly beat up Tshuma until she fainted and carried her home where he slept next to the body until the following day when it was discovered that she was dead.

Mapfumo was not asked to plead to murder when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate, Ms Lindiwe Maphosa, on Thursday.

He was remanded in custody to May 8.

Ms Maphosa advised Mapfumo to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting Mr Onias Nyathi said the attack took place at Ms Masuku’s place of residence on Monday night.

“On 22 April at around 11PM, the now deceased Annastacia Tshuma visited a neighbour Ms Caroline Masuku and told her that her husband Japhet Mapfumo was cheating on her.

“As she was narrating her story, the accused, Mapfumo, who appeared sober arrived and overhead her talking about him,” said the prosecutor.

Mapfumo allegedly suddenly started assaulting Tshuma.

“He punched her twice on the back of her head. The now deceased staggered and fell headlong on concrete on the doorstep.

“She staggered back to her feet and the accused punched her again on the back of the head. He kicked her with booted feet on the abdomen and she fell down,” said prosecutor.

The court heard that Tshuma screamed once before losing consciousness.

Seeing that Tshuma had fainted, Ms Masuku, who witnessed the attack, woke her father Mr Dabison Masuku up, who restrained Mapfumo.

Mr Masuku told Mapfumo to take his wife home. Mapfumo allegedly carried the unconscious Ms Tshuma to their matrimonial home where he placed her on the bed. He slept next to the body until Tuesday morning. He later discovered that his wife had died. The Chronicle