Warriors get US$260 000 windfall from Caf

By Raymond Jaravaza

The Warriors have received a US$260 000 windfall from Caf to fund preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals to be played in Egypt.

The continent’s premier inter-nations tournament kicks off from June 21, ending on July 19.

Caf is giving money to all countries participating in the tournament.

There are, however, still payments to be received by each country at the end of the tournament.

Teams that will be eliminated in the group stages will each receive US$215 000 at the end of the tourney.

The Warriors have never gone beyond the group stages in their last three appearances at the tournament. They have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Egypt, DR Congo and Uganda.

Zifa will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the total chaos that characterised the Warriors’ camp ahead of the 2017 Afcon edition when players went on strike over match fees, daily allowances and winning bonuses.

The impasse between Zifa and the players lasted a couple of days resulting in the team missing a scheduled flight to play a friendly match against Cameroon.

After tense deliberations, Zifa finally bowed to the players’ demands for daily allowances of about US$1 500 each, appearance fees of US$5 000 per player for each match and a further US$400 in foreign daily allowances. The Chronicle