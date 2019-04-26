Suspected poacher shot dead

By Blessing Malinganiza

The National Parks and Wildlife Authority has warned against illegal activities in protected areas after a poacher was shot on Monday at Hwange National Park.

Parks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed three other poachers are still at large after the shooting.

Future perpetrators risk being killed.

“On Monday there was an armed contact with suspected poachers, one of them was shot dead and three others managed to escape.

“Our officers were on joint patrol when they spotted about four poachers, three of them were bathing in the river and the other one was standing guard.

“They then started firing at our officers and unfortunately a life was lost.

“As National Parks we warn protected areas are no go areas for illegal activities, if you are found in those areas you will be shot,” Farawo said.

With cases of poaching continuing to pose a threat to wildlife, the authority is making strides to cab the problem.

“We are happy with the progress we have made in terms of poaching, there are refresher courses for our officers and improvement in intelligence gathering.

“For those who fled, the long arm of the law will catch up with them,” said Farawo.

In another case of poaching, a Hwange man will serve jail term for poaching.

“In Hwange, a serial poacher was sentenced to 27 years in prison after being found in possession of pieces of ivory, pangolin shells and other animal artifacts without a licence; illegal harvesting of our animals is not acceptable,” added Farawo. H-Metro