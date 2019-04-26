Selmor takes act to Zvishavane, Beitbridge

Selmor Mtukudzi daughter of the late legendary jazz musician, Oliver Mtukudzi, will be taking her Selmor Mtukudzi and Friends Concerts to Zvishavane and Beitbridge this weekend.

Selmor, who recently proved her mettle after staging a successful concert in Harare, is continuing to spread her father’s music across the country, something music lovers are hailing her for.

Today, she will headline the YaFM radio party at the Radio Park in Zvishavane before taking her act to Beitbridge’s Pagomba Lodge tomorrow where she will perform alongside Peter Moyo and Utakataka Express. Entrance to the Beitbridge concert has been pegged at R50 or RTGS$10.

Show promoter Josh Hozheri said Selmor will be accompanied by the original Black Spirits Band as she continues her late father, Oliver’s legacy.

“Selmor is taking her father’s musical legacy forward with these shows. She is staging these concerts as she saw it fit to go around the country thanking people who loved her father’s music by performing for them,” Hozheri said.

He said in as much as Selmor was trying to keep her father’s legacy alive, people need to remember that she is also on a quest to get people to know her music.

“People shouldn’t forget that she’s an artiste in her own right who has been in the music industry for 10 years. During these concerts, Selmor will also be sharing her music.”

Having kick-started her concerts tour at Vintage Shisha in Bulawayo where she put up a sterling performance last month, Hozheri said Selmor will be returning to the city next month for another performance. The Chronicle