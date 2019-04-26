Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Selmor ‘drives’ Tuku legacy in style

Selmor Mtukudzi, the daughter to the late national hero Oliver Mtukudzi, was on Thursday given a sleek Range Rover vehicle courtesy of Impala Car Hire.

Selmor Mtukudzi shows off her new Range Rover he got from Impala car hire
Selmor is the natural heir to the Tuku music legacy and she has so far managed to acquit herself well through brilliant performances at Hellenic Sports Club and Andy Miller Hall.

In an interview with Zim Morning Post on Friday, Selmor said she was ecstatic and said it motivated her to work harder.

“I am more than excited and it motivates me to work harder.

“I love and live music and I appreciate the good gesture from Impala,” said Selmor who acquired her driver’s license at the age of 19.

She also received a Toyota Vitz from the same company.

Selmor and step mother Daisy had a standoff over who must take over the rich music legacy that Tuku left.

Lately, Selmor has been getting corporate endorsements leaving Daisy in the cold. Zim Morning Post

