Ariel pleads for patience

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders captain, Ariel Sibanda, is pleading for patience from the club’s band of supporters irked by the team’s worst Premier Soccer League start that has seen them going four games without a win.

The beleaguered Bulawayo giants face newly promoted Mushowani Stars at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow still smarting from a 1-0 home loss to Triangle United.

With just two points and their faithful supporters’ patience seemingly wearing thin, Sibanda believes they are closer to striking the right key.

Speaking on the sidelines of Bosso’s tour of their sponsor NetOne’s stand at the Zimbawe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo yesterday, Sibanda put up a brave face and declared that they were still in the title race.

Highlanders already trail log leaders FC Platinum by eight points following two goalless draws against Black Rhinos and Caps United, and a 3-1 loss to Harare City and 1-0 defeat by Triangle.

“As of now we’re very calm. I know the situation is not very good for our supporters but we should be very calm and remain focused. It’s only game four, we can change our fortunes. Monomotapa lost the first four games, but won the league in 2008. We have the belief that we can also do it; we don’t need to panic. We urge our supporters not to panic, but keep on supporting us; we will pick up,” said Sibanda.

“The club has done its best to motivate us coming from painful losses and I think we’re looking forward to the coming games, hoping to turn things around starting with our next game against Mushowani Stars this weekend. It won’t be easy, but we’re always ready to fight for maximum points.

“The boys are working hard, we’re not looking much into what happened, but we’re looking forward to what we can do and what we can achieve. There’s no need to look back, what’s done is done, we’ve to fight on and chase that dream (winning the championship)”.

Sibanda is also aware of Mushowani Stars’ threat, having watched the newboys giving defending champions FC Platinum a scare in a 2-2 draw in Harare.

To get maximum points against Mushowani, Highlanders will have to be clinical and bury scoring chances that come their way.

Prince Dube is the only player to have scored for Bosso this season in their 1-3 away loss to Harare City.

Against Triangle, wingers Godfrey Makaruse, Ray Lunga, Bukhosi Sibanda and Brian Banda were guilty of fluffing clear-cut goal scoring opportunities.

As part of remedial action, Highlanders held two double training sessions on Wednesday and yesterday, with the technical team also hoping to get their players fit.

Match Day Five fixtures

Tomorrow: Harare City v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Mushowani Stars v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn v FC Platinum (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Yadah (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Caps United v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v Chapungu (Gibbo), Hwange v Manica Diamonds (Colliery), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum (Rufaro), TelOne v Dynamos (Barbourfields). The Chronicle