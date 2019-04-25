‘I’m glad to be back home’

By Eddie Chikamhi

Tonderai Ndiraya says he is pleased to be back home and has promised to give it his best shot to put smiles back on the fans of troubled giants Dynamos.

The coach, who left Dynamos under a cloud three years ago, was unveiled as the Glamour Boys substantive gaffer yesterday with a special mandate to lift the giants out of the quagmire and make them competitive again.

He was handed a one-year contract and replaces Lloyd “MaBlanyo’’ Chigowe, who was fired on Tuesday, following a dismal start to the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The former Dynamos midfielder has been given the leeway to choose his assistants and he hinted yesterday his long-time colleague, and goalkeeping specialist coach Gift “Umbro” Muzadzi, could be part of the new set-up.

Ndiraya, who doubles up as the national Under-23 coach, said he was aware of the enormity of the task at hand after inheriting a side that has hit rock bottom and is short on both confidence and quality.

His appointment is with immediate effect and the former midfielder was yesterday introduced to the players before taking them through his first training session.

He said he has since put behind him the acrimony that characterised his departure in 2016 when he was snubbed by the club for controversial Portuguese character, Jorge Paulo Silva, despite having led the Glamour Boys to a fighting second-place finish.

“I am very pleased to be back home after a brief sabbatical, but home is always home. Home is best and I am very glad to be here again and to be given this enormous task,’’ said Ndiraya.

“As we all know, this (Dynamos) is a big brand, a big institution with big expectations. So it’s not an easy task.

“It’s a very difficult job, very demanding and with a lot of pressure. But, being a son of this institution, I will do the best I can to make sure that we move this team forward.

“I will do the best I can to manage the mini-crisis the team is in and, hopefully, from the next assignment, the team will take a different trajectory and our fans will be happy again.’’

Dynamos were on Tuesday forced to ring changes to their technical department after the side had gone on a four-match losing streak in all competitions.

The side had only managed three points, from four games in the league and, last week, they missed an opportunity for silverware when they lost the Independence Cup final to old rivals Highlanders.

Chigowe was shown the exit along with his assistants — Murape Murape, Expense Chitukutu and Marlon Jani — following disappointing league losses to Hwange, Chicken Inn and Herentals.

DeMbare turned to Ndiraya who once coached Dynamos on an interim basis in 2015 when he took over the reins from David Mandigora.

He led DeMbare in 13 games, winning eight, drawing four and losing only once to FC Platinum. This translated to 28 points from a possible 39.

But the club’s hierarchy decided against renewing his contract after he had finished in second position behind champions Chicken Inn.

That was the beginning of the problems for the Glamour Boys who plunged into disaster when they appointed the controversial Silva.

They leapt into more trouble under Lloyd Mutasa, Biggie Zuze and lately Chigowe.

Ndiraya is coming back after a stint with Ngezi Platinum, which only ended last year after he had lost ground in the title fight to champions FC Platinum.

“What happened in the past is something which I have no control over and it’s something which I have already gotten over,’’ said Ndiraya.

‘’I am a Dynamos son, I know what is expected of me and I know the system very well.

“Rebuilding a team is a process. Naturally, I am going to be working with the players who are already there but I think we will have an opportunity, during the window, to add some quality so that we can compete with the top teams.

“There is potential in the team and rebuilding is a process which requires some time. But, for the rebuilding process to progress in a positive way, the team should be getting results along the way.

“It’s a process, it’s a long journey and a big challenge but one that I am prepared to take up. It may take time but I am confident that by the end of the year we would have restored the team’s pride.’’

Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa said they had faith in Ndiraya.

“We have given him a one-year contract which is renewable,” said Mupfurutsa.

“He is a Dynamos son, he has been in Dynamos before and has walked through all the rough terrain before.

‘’We are quite confident that he is going to take us somewhere in our journey.

“In terms of the targets, we all agree that Dynamos is still in a rebuilding exercise. We have just brought in a new coach and our expectations are that he is going to work on the team so that we recover the lost ground.

“At the end of the season, we just expect to finish among the top teams. But, like I have always said, we cannot talk of the championship when we are rebuilding.’’ The Herald