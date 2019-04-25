Chinese businessman becomes a chief in Nigeria

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

A leader of the Chinese community in northern Nigeria has been crowned, or “turbaned”, as a chief by the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

The emir holds a lot of influence and is a religious and cultural leader in the region.

At a traditional ceremony in Kano Mike Zhang took the title of Wakilin Yan China, meaning the leader of the Chinese residents, as his head was wrapped in a turban.

This ceremony is a recognition of the growing importance of the Chinese community in Kano, the largest city in northern Nigeria, BBC Hausa editor Jimeh Saleh says.

There are a lot of Chinese businesses and traders in the city who are sometimes accused of taking other people’s jobs and engaging in unfair competition.

Mr Zhang will be a vital link between the Chinese community and the locals. BBC News

