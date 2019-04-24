Man beats ex wife for refusing to sleep with him

By Arron Nyamayaro

A Ruwa man reportedly bashed his ex-wife after she refused to sleep with him during a visit to see his children.

Simbarashe Gumbanjera is reported to have visited his ex-wife Taremekedzwa Faith Dirwai, 34, but he changed his mission to demand sleeping with her on Good Friday.

They separated in 2017.

He has since been arrested on accusations of assaulting his former wife.

Dirwai told H-Metro that she delayed in opening the door raising suspicion from Gumbanjera that she was with someone in the house.

“He knocked the door very late coming from Independence celebrations and he was angry since I had delayed in opening the door,” said Dirwai.

“He never asked to see the children only to ask to sleep with me accusing me of accommodating another man.

“We separated in 2017 when he left the family to cohabit with another woman in Goromonzi.

“He assaulted me after I denied him in front of our children; he never gives any support or bring groceries for the holiday.

“Gumbanjera threatened to beat up the children if anyone of them shouted for help; neighbours arrived leading to his arrest.

“He calls himself untouchable claiming that he is connected to the prosecutors and magistrates at Goromonzi.

“I was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital where I received treatment,” said Dirwai.

The case was reported at Ruwa Police Station under RRB 3456295 and Gumbanjera is expected to appear in court this week. H Metro