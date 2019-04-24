Macheso wows crowd on Independence Day

By Tinotenda Chatikobo

Sungura ace Alick Macheso thrilled fans at the 39th Independence Day celebrations last weekend at the National Sports Stadium.

As the nation celebrated 39 years of independence, the sungura kingpin wowed the crowd in a unique way.

Macheso and his superb Orchestra Mberikwazvo played three songs in a well-choreographed act.

He played the crowd’s favourite tracks such as Pfuma Yacho, Chikuru Kurarama and Ndakakutadzirei.

The sungura maestro left fans awed when he strummed his guitar with absolute finesse.

Various groups and bands performed but the sungura musician stole the show.

Fellow artiste Michael Mahendere and Obert Chari also performed at the event. H-Metro