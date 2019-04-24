Imbiber shot dead on Independence Day

By Courtney Matende

A 35-year-old man from Silobela went berserk recently, randomly shooting patrons at Dam Site Bottle Store at Insukamini Business Centre leaving one dead and another critically injured.

The bizarre incident occurred on April 18 at around 11PM when Mike Mlilo of Magola Village under Chief Masila in Silobela allegedly opened fire at patrons who were drinking beer at Dam Site Bottle Store in Insukamini after they accused him of flashing lights at them.

Mlilo allegedly shot Gift Bhebhe in the neck and Xolani Magigwana was hit on the left thigh.

Bhebhe died on the spot while Magigwana is battling for his life at Lower Gweru Mission Hospital.

Mlilo was yesterday arraigned before Gweru magistrate Beaulity Dube facing murder and attempted murder charges.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to May 3.

Mlilo was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the State case that on April 18, Mlilo was driving a white Ford Ranger twin cab and he dropped off Innocent Mkandla at Dam Site Bottle store, Insukamini Business Centre.

For the State Mr Lovemore Mahachi told the court that as Mlilo parked outside, he was approached by a group of patrons who included Gift Bhebhe who were armed with machetes, knives and stones accusing him of flashing his car lights into their faces while they were in a bar.

The court heard that a heated argument ensued resulting in the accused drawing his Beretta 7.6 millimetre pistol and he fired at Xolani Magigwana hitting him on the thigh.

Mlilo allegedly went on to fire a second shot which hit Bhebhe on the neck.

Mr Mahachi said Bhebhe collapsed and bled profusely while Magigwana also fell to the ground.

Their colleagues fled in different directions.

Bhebhe and Magigwana were rushed to Lower Gweru Mission Hospital where the former was pronounced dead on arrival.

Magigwana sustained serious internal injuries and is battling for life at the hospital.

The matter was reported to police leading to Mlilo’s arrest. The Chronicle