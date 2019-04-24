I was overworked: thieving gardener

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A thief yesterday tried to justify himself for stealing from his employer saying he stole because he was overworked but underpaid.

Emanny Kamoyo, 29, who was facing theft charges was convicted on his own plea by Harare magistrate Richard Ramaboa.

During mitigation, Kamoyo told the court that he was overworked by his employer George Chinomona which pushed him to steal 40 bags of cement, 130 litres of petrol, two sewing machines and electric cables which were stored in a garage.

“I was overworked but underpaid, I never received bonuses neither did I have protective clothing, I was employed as a gardener but was made to do perform the duties of a builder,” said Kamoyo.

In response to the labour issues raised against him, Chinomona said it was untrue as he had gone an extra mile to help his employee buy paying for his provisional driver’s license.

“While a bonus is not a right, I went an extra mile to make his life comfortable, by giving him extra money when he went for the holidays, about assisting in the construction of my house, I contracted a builder who then subcontracted him so he should claim his dues from the contractor,” said Chinomona.

In delivering his ruling, Magistrate Ramaboa said labour related issues raised by Kamoyo were irrelevant and were supposed to be reported at the labour court.

“There was no basis for you to speak of labour rights today as it happened four years ago, the facts of the case show that you stole out of greed and malice because how else can you explain the theft of the cement if you later poured it in a bush and never sold it to gain money.

“Although you should be rewarded for pleading guilty, the malice in the case should be met with a custodial sentence because a fine or community service will not suffice,” said Ramaboa.

Consequently, Kamoyo was sentenced to two years in prison, six months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offense in the next five years while six other months were suspended for restitution of US$539 before June 30.

Moses Mapanga represented the State. H-Metro