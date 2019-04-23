Patoranking to use live band

By Kundai Marunya

Nigerian reggae-dancehall music star Patoranking (real name Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie) who is billed to perform at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) next weekend will use a live band.

This is opposed to many visiting international act who are widely criticised for short-changing fans by performing with DJs, using back tracks.

Some of the artists at the receiving end of the criticism include Nigerian star Davido, Jamaican reggae music outfit Morgan Heritage and famed dancehall king Bennieman; all being upstaged by local performers top of them Winky D, raising concerns if they are worth thousands of United States dollars they are paid.

In an interview with The Herald, event organisers Kayse Connect said the artist travels with a full band.

“Patoranking will arrive in Harare on Wednesday April 24 with his band. We have a schedule of events that include radio appearances, television and press conferences among others promotional activities,” said Kayse Connect representative Elton Kurima.

Kurima said preparations are at an advanced stage.

“Well as far as preps are concerned I can say that we are getting there. With events the major work is before the actual concert so the team is working tirelessly to make sure that by the day Patoranking arrives in Harare all will be ready to take off,” he said.

Patoranking gained popularity in the country after last year’s collaboration with afro-fusion star Jah Prayzah in the “Follow Me”.

He will share stage with seasoned local musicians including the aforementioned Jah Prayzah, Winky D, EXQ, and Takura among others. Kurima said advance tickets have been selling well.

“We are doing fairly well (in ticket sells) at the moment, and we are picking up as the date approaches,” he said.

Tickets are being sold at Chicken Slice outlets, Ster Kinekor (Eastgate and Sam Levy) and Talk City (Joina City Mall).