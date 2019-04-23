Manyowa, Tariro NeGitare stage memorable show

It was an amazing Easter holiday at Montclair Hotel in Nyanga where Janet Manyowa and Tariro NeGitare took turns to entertain guests for two days.

Manyowa had two shows at the venue while Tariro had one performance and they both left lasting impressions.

Manyowa’s Friday show was well- attended and she managed to do her best. She does not have many known hits, but it was amazing how people sang out to her songs.

Her band was also up to the task of entertaining people for two days and she made a point about her potential.

The song “Zadzisa” was the most popular of her playlist and she also did a few renditions of hymns that sent people to the dance floor. Her Saturday show was also fantastic as she took people into a worshipping mood with her soothing songs.

In an interview after the two shows, Manyowa said she is happy with the recognition she got from fans that thronged the shows.

“We have been here before but this was our first time to perform at the hotel. The reception was good and we are willing to return for another show.

‘‘It was such a fantastic event and we want to thank people that came to support us,” said Manyowa.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Ephraim Muyengwa of Montclair Hotel said the event was one of the best Easter Holidays for them.

“Domestic tourism is actually on the rise. We had many people from close towns and cities that came for our Easter Holiday this time. It is a sign that people are having confidence in our facilities and they want to have fun with us,” said Muyengwa.

“Janet Manyowa and Tariro NeGitare have shown us that women can do the best and entertain people in a big way. Manyowa brought us her blessings while Tariro gave us a jazzy feel of the holiday. They have done well.”

Tariro NeGitare said she was excited about her performance at the place.

“It was my second time to perform here and I am happy with the support that I got. People spent the whole night dancing to our music and this is an encouraging development.

‘‘We have had several corporate, but this was an exciting affair. We were happy with the attendance and this has been a great event,” she said.

She dedicated her show to the late Oliver Mtukudzi with whom she shared the stage during her previous show at the hotel.

“It was an emotional show for me because he (Mtukudzi) is the one who introduced me to this place. We did well and memories of that show are still vivid. I dedicated my show to him.

‘‘He was our hero and we still use the advice that he gave us to go to navigate through this industry. I am glad that people loved this show. I will forever be willing to reunite with people in this environment.” The Herald