Katsande singled out

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was delighted with his troops after they reached the final of this year’s Nedbank Cup and reserved special praise for one of his stars.

The Amakhosi survived a scare against Chippa United to run out 4-2 winners in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, dominating the game, but requiring a second half flurry to get the job done and reach the final.

Chiefs will now face TS Galaxy in the final of the competition next month, and before he turned his attentions to Absa Premiership action once again, the German had a word or two for his players, specifically his experienced midfielder Willard Katsande.

Speaking to the club’s official website after their Nedbank win, Middendorp said:

“We nearly gave it away . . . In the end, we got the result we were looking for. We showed character. I am happy with the result; all the players came to the party. Willard Katsande did very well, pushing the team forward and that’s what we expect from him. We also scored great goals, coming from four different players, which is good for the team . . . We look forward to playing the final in Durban.”

Next up for Chiefs is Golden Arrows tonight, as they seek to move from seventh place on the league table.— Soccer Laduma