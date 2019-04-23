Job Sikhala ready to be MDC Alliance Vice Chairperson

By Philemon Jambaya

Firebrand politician Job “Wiwa” Sikhala has said that he is ready to lead the Movement for Democratic Change as the Vice Chairperson.

Speaking to Zim Morning Post Sikhala said that the opposition needs a paradigm shift and total radicalisation.

“Our politics needs radicalisation of young people and I am ready to play my role if elected as the MDC Vice Chairperson of the Party,” said Sikhala.

Sikhala went on to say that if elected he will not allow the next election to be rigged.

“I can assure you that if I am elected , I will not allow our President (Nelson Chamisa) to be rigged in the next election, we are going to fight for a fair and credible election board , we cannot allow what happened last time to happen again,” added Sikhala.

Sikhala was elected at the MDC first Congress at the Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza Wiwa was elected into the National Executive as the Secretary for Defence and Security and the intelligence supremo with Nelson Chamisa, National Youth Chairman, Learnmore Jongwe Sec For Information and Publicity and Tafadzwa Musekiwa.

In the year 2000, Wiwa was elected as the Member of Parliament for St. Mary’s and he became one of the most outstanding MPs of the party in Parliament

The MDC will go to its elective congress from 24-26 May In Gweru. ZimMorningPost