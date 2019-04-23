Hopewell Chin’ono: A lost generation courtesy of dishonest narratives and comical political explanations

By Hopewell Chin’ono

I went to my local Total garage this morning to buy eggs, and as I picked my tray of eggs, I noticed that Lobels Bread is selling at RTGS2.50 whilst the other brands are selling at RTGS3.50.

I picked 8 Lobels whole-wheat loaves and the security guard at the door jokingly asked me why I needed 8 loaves.

“Kune party kuden here mudhara (are you having a party at home),” he asked

I explained to him that I had saved RTGS8 by buying the Lobels bread, which I know will go up soon and added that there might be a shortage if the bread price and related issues are not addressed within reason.

“Chinowora mudhara (the bread will rot),” he said waving me good-bye.

I laughed with him and then explained as I walked to my car that bread is like meat, if you put it in a freezer it will remain fresh.

This is something I learnt when I was a schoolboy living with my sister in Glen Norah, we had massive bread shortages due to the IMF Economic Structural Adjustment Program effects.

My sister would buy 6 loaves from our local grocer when available and freeze them.

That time is coming again, I bought 8 loaves not so much for the price, but because of anticipated shortages of bread if government forces bakers to lower the price of bread without attending to the root cause of the price increases.

The current price of bread is still the same if not lower as it was 24 months ago, what has only shifted is the exchange rate and the government’s refusal to implement the logical solutions through political and economic reforms.

24 months ago we were buying bread at 90cents per loaf, at today’s exchange rate of RTGS4,60 to the US Dollar, 90cents is RTGS4,14.

So the price of buying bread has actually gone down for someone who earns in US Dollars.

The cost of making bread remains the same if the inputs are imported and if the parts for the baking machines are also imported.

We can’t even make our own parts as the Rhodesians did under import substitution policies, their economy grew bigger when they were under sanctions because they championed local innovation.

What is the problem now for us and why is bread expensive?

The problem is that salaries have remained the same and this is caused by a comatose economy which is not producing anything for export or even for local consumption, we are importing silly things like toothpicks.

The economy is not moving because our government is refusing to implement the political and subsequent economic reforms that would attract both local and foreign investment.

Ministers and people close to the President are sanctioning invasions of people’s private businesses as happened at Gaika Mine in Kwekwe.

People close to the President are willingly violating court orders and nothing is being done about it as these folks are being seen as above the law by the police service that has failed to arrest them as ordered by the courts and the Chief Justice, Luke Malaba.

As a result, the cost of buying bread goes up because there is NO money coming into the country as investment dollars have dried up, capital is a coward so it won’t come where it is threatened and where there is NO Rule of Law.

That investment money would have made it easier for bakers to simply walk into their banks to buy foreign exchange that would allow them to import whatever they use when making bread.

Today they also struggle to get access to foreign exchange like all of us, this will put a premium on the cost of producing these goods.

This is what I always refer to as the relatedness of things, the consequential domino effect of our failure to pursue policies that are in the interest of our country as opposed to individual self-enrichment schemes and scams!

For instance when I talk about Media Reforms being necessary, I am not talking about ZBC News and all that stuff that sends shivers down the spine of ZANU PF spin doctors, apologists and bootlickers.

I will be talking about a business and prosperity effect that such media reforms would bring to our broken economy!

I always remind folks of this reality, Zimbabwe and Nigeria were the only two countries in Sub Saharan Africa with a television station in 1960.

Today Nigeria has 113 television stations and a billion dollar Nollywood industry that pays huge taxes to the state and employs thousands of people who also pay taxes.

Having broadcasting plurality or more television stations has allowed Nigerian filmmakers, content producers and the art industry in general to have platforms where they can showcase their products commercially.

Today that is not possible in Zimbabwe because the ZANU PF government refuses to give television and radio licenses to professionals in the media industry!

That revenue that is being lost from lack of a prosperous media industry would have made the cost of your bread cheaper.

The government would have lowered bread taxes that make it expensive if it had a huge tax base to collect from and not only from the media industry, but from the other industries that have been choked because of government’s refusal to be progressive!

Today Nigeria’s Nollywood is Africa’s biggest film industry and the world’s second largest movie industry and yet in 1960, Zimbabwe and Nigeria were the leading pioneers of television in Africa.

Today Nollywood is worth 5% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which stands at US$411 billion. The industry is global and Nollywood films are available through Netflix, Amazon, Distrify and iRokotv.

How much has Zimbabwe lost through such opportunities that have been blocked by successive clueless, corrupt, nepotistic and thieving ZANU PF governments?

Next step for our people, we need critical thinking to avoid false and dishonest narratives that blame our catastrophic failures on sanctions that we could get removed tomorrow if we had a competent government!

Zimbabwe has enough to survive any form of sanctions, what it simply needs is a good leadership that does not steal from its people and a critical thinking mass within its citizens.

Citizens who are not fed and taken in by comical propaganda pushed by faceless internet trolls and proponents of dishonest messianic and political posturing!

We have solutions on our fingertips that any sincere government would implement if it genuinely wanted to transform the lives of its own people.

Less cars and first class travel for cabinet ministers and more gloves and bandages in our public hospitals coupled with reforms, which would easily turn around our country’s economy.

Today we have a minister who orders his lunch from Holiday Inn Hotel paid for by the taxpayer and yet at Neshuro Hospital in Masvingo patients are eating sadza with sugar.

We are able to fly Grace Mugabe on a private jet and yet we have no painkillers in public hospitals.

Critical thinking Folks!

Hopewell Chin’ono is an award winning Zimbabwean international Journalist and Documentary Filmmaker. He is a Harvard University Nieman Fellow and a CNN African Journalist of the year.

He is also a Fellow at the University of Oxford’s Africa Leadership Institute.

Hopewell has a new documentary film looking at mental illness in Zimbabwe called State of Mind, which was launched to critical acclaim.

The recently departed music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi wrote the sound track for State of Mind.

It was recently nominated for a big award at the Festival International du Film Pan-Africain de Cannes in France and in the UK at the Heart of England International Film Festival.

