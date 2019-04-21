Hwange cry foul at Mandava

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Hwange coach Nation Dube questioned the legality of the two goals his team conceded as Chipangano’s perfect start to the season was halted by champions FC Platinum at Mandava yesterday.

Talented midfielders Farai Madhanaga and Never Tigere scored in either side of half time to condemn the visiting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League returnees to their first defeat of the season.

Madhanaga and Tigere have been used sparingly this term but their efforts yesterday showed they deserve more minutes on the field of play.

“I have some questions about the goals, the goals were beautiful but look at the first one there was an infringement on the goalkeeper and on the second one the decision to award a free kick looked soft. We had the same challenge made on our player but the referee waved played on.

“We were playing a good team and about the result the first defeat was always going to come but we have to move on,” said Dube.

Harare referee Norman Matemera took charge of yesterday’s affair.

FC Platinum took the lead ten minutes before the breather when Madhanaga headed Ali Sadiki’s corner.

Nine minutes before full-time Tigere settled the match as a contest with a curling free kick that beat Hwange goalie Taimon Mvula hands down.

Hwange had their chances too but they were poor in front of goal.

Noman Mapeza welcomed the three points but not before conceding that his team did not play in the manner he prefers them to go about business.

“I think we struggled a bit today, the way we played was not how we play, it was not us today but at the end of the day I cannot complain what was important is for us to get those points.

“The boys showed character, Hwange has been playing well we have to appreciate but I do not want to talk about the opponent but my team,” said Mapeza.

Teams

FC Platinum:P Mhari, R Muduviwa (L Mhlanga 55’), G Bello, K Moyo, E Moyo, E Madhanaga (C Sibanda 90), D Chafa, R Pavari, A Sadiki (A Eonde 70), P Chikwende, N Tigere.

Hwange:T Mvula, S Gadzikwa (N Ncube 87), N Chinyerere, F Chindungwe, G Ndlovu, A Chuma, A Banda, E Nkhulungo,A Ndlovu (T Ncube 68), E Gwitima,D Maphosa (G Zulu 68). Sunday Mail.