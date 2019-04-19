New Bulawayo club, #Hashtag opens tonight

A new nightspot,#Hashtag, is set to open its doors in Bulawayo tonight.

Situated at the Monte Carlo Centre (formerly Hustlers Night Club or most recently Club 09), the new nightspot will open its doors at 6PM.

The club’s manager, DJ Obama, said the spot, which will operate from Thursday to Saturday, will redefine nightlife in the City of Kings as they are targeting an upmarket clientele.

“We’ve renovated the whole place and turned it into a hip joint for the upmarket club goer. We want people to come and experience a different feel of the city’s nightlife,” Obama said.

“#Hashtag is also a comfortable place for mature people.”

He said they have included a VIP area which has a red carpet to cater for the upmarket clientele adding that a cover charge will come into effect at 10PM. Entertainment at the spot will be provided by its resident DJs with Obama guaranteeing revellers tight security. The Chronicle.