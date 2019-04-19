Musical teasers from Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Jah Signal, Tocky Vibes and Baba Harare during a press conference on (18-04-19) at the Holiday Inn, Kensington in London ahead of the Impala SAMA Festival 2019 set for London, Leicester and Coventry.

On Friday the lineup is at Royal Regency in London, Saturday it’s the Ramgarhia venue in Leicester then ending on Sunday in Coventry with a show that will only feature Tocky Vibes and Jah Signal.

One lucky ticket holder is going to win a car in the United Kingdom courtesy of the headline sponsor Impala Car Rental. Express Links Money Transfer are also sponsoring the SAMA festival 2019.