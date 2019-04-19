Fire leaves Guinea Fowl High teachers homeless

By Locadia Mavhudzi

SIX teachers and their families were left homeless when a fire destroyed two housing blocks at Guinea Fowl High School in Gweru following a suspected electrical fault.

Midlands Provincial Education Director, Reverend Tedious Matienga said no one was injured in the incident. The fire broke out at around 5PM on Tuesday.

Rev Matienga said they were still assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

“I can confirm that we have received report of a fire outbreak at Guinea Fowl High School. I can safely confirm that fortunately there were no fatalities. However, we are still investigating the extent of the damage. I could not travel to the school today due to other pressing commitments,” he said.

Gweru City Council public relations officer, Mr Manford Gambiza said the local authority’s Fire Brigade quickly responded and managed to put out the fire.

“We were quite responsive as it took us 10 minutes to go and put out the fire. There was extensive damage to property. We suspect an electric fault.”

Mr Gambiza dismissed reports circulating on social media that one of the council tankers had no water when they responded to the fire call.

“Social media is awash with reports that one of our tankers had no water which is false and I would like to urge the Gweru community to desist from circulating misleading information,” he said.

Sources at the school said the six teachers and their families have since been allocated temporary shelter in the school dormitories since they are vacant as learners are on holiday. The Chronicle