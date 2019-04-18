Trust donates drugs to UBH

By Kudzai Chikiwa

The Aberdeen Bulawayo Trust has donated drugs worth 68 000 rand to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) that will be given for free to patients.

The donation sourced by a Bulawayo man based in the United Kingdom, Mr Steve Mpofu, will last the hospital three months according to the hospital’s acting Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) Mr Richard Sithole.

Mr Sithole said drugs worth 68 415 rand that were donated yesterday will be given for free to patients who cannot afford to buy medication.

“We are very grateful for this donation from Scotland. It will go a long way in assisting the poor who cannot afford to buy the drugs,” he said.

Mr Sithole said the hospital was giving the poor time to pay for the drugs but most of them were failing to raise the money.

“According to Government policy, all patients must pay for their medication so we normally give them drugs on credit but some of the debts have been outstanding for five years or more,” he said.

Mr Sithole said through Natpharm the hospital has been receiving drugs but due to foreign currency shortages there is a need for more partners to complement Government efforts.

“I cannot say that we were in dire shortage of drugs neither can l say we have secured everything but we have gaps here and there that are filled by such donations,” he said.

Representing the Aberdeen Bulawayo Trust, Mr Felix Tshuma said the trust was committed to assisting hospitals in Zimbabwe.

“Mr Steve Mpofu is the one who approached the Trust and asked for donations to assist this hospital which is in his hometown,” he said. The Chronicle