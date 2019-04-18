Gumede gets Bosso top post

By Ricky Zililo

Veteran football administrator, Ndumiso Gumede, has been appointed Highlanders president replacing Jimmy Ncube who has been elevated to club patron.

The club’s board chairman, Luke Mnkandla said the appointment of Gumede was done at the club’s joint board and executive meeting held on Tuesday.

Highlanders have been without a patron since 2014 following the death of long serving Tafi Ziyabuya Moyo at the age of 108.

“Gumede is now the Highlanders president while Jimmy S Ncube is now our patron as per constitution. The club president is a life position whose duty is to advise even the board,” said Mnkandla.

He commended the board for settling for Gumede given that he served the club for over 30 years.

“He is a man of integrity, his contributions are clear and we believe he deserves it. Congratulations to him and it’s our hope that Highlanders followers and members will support him,”said Mnkandla.

Gumede, who got involved in the club’s structures in the early 1970s as Highlanders’ representative in Harare, served as the club’s chairman and also as secretary- general and vice-president of Zifa.

“It’s a great honour. You can’t quite talk about the appointment without reflecting on what Highlanders is. Highlanders is an institution of immense sentimental value to the people who belong to this part of the country, with its roots in royalty. Therefore, when one is thrust into that position, he should accept the position with the honour it deserves,” Gumede said.

He recalled his journey with Highlanders, describing 1986 as his most illustrious year when the club bagged all trophies except the league title.

It was also the year when Bosso bought it’s Robert Mugabe Way offices, camping house in Luveve known as “Hotel California” and the club also managed to take over Queens Bowling Club, which is now the Highlanders clubhouse. The Chronicle