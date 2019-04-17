Zodwa Wabantu reveals why her reality show is delayed

Sorry, fam. You’re still going to have to wait for a couple of weeks for Zodwa Wabantu’s reality show.

“Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored” was set to debut on Mojo Love on April 2, however, the premiere date came and went without an explanation as to why the show didn’t air.

This comes after the socialite has been teasing the show since early March. Posting short clips of the show on her Instagram page.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Wabantu confirmed that the show’s production has been delayed to her busy schedule.

“I am used to running my brand and managing everything, which meant that I got busy and haven’t been available as much as I would have liked. We are currently still filming and I am filming this week again, but it has been a challenge to get schedules together. So, the channel told me to relax and they will release it when it is ready.”

Wabantu also suggested to the executive producers to air a few episodes while filming the rest of the show. However, production advised her to rather film more episodes before they start airing the highly anticipated reality TV show.

Meanwhile, despite the delay, Wabantu has been sharing more behind-the scenes footage with fans on social media. See teasers below.

IOL