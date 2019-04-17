Jail for former Zanu PF MP Mupereri

By Prisca Manyiwa

The Bulawayo High Court has issued a warrant to arrest and jail former Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Mbizo constituency Vongaishe Mupereri for his failure to comply with a court order to stop invading Gaika mine in Kwekwe.

The warrant orders jailing of Mupereri for 90 days at Connemara Prison near Gweru.

In an order dated 29 March 2019, the court ordered for an immediate arrest of Mupereri for his failure to comply with an order which was issued against him in March last year that he should stop his operations at Gaika Mine which is owned by DGL Investments Number Two Private Limited who was the applicant in the matter.

“Whereas an order was made by the Honourable Mrs Justice Moyo on the 19th of July 2018 committing Vongaishe Mupereri of Stand 1232 Southwood, Masasa, Kwekwe or of Stand 4460 Southwood, Masasa, Kwekwe to the Connemara Goal until he shall have complied with the provisions of the Interim Terms of the Provisional Order issued on 6th March, 2018 in the matter dealt with in Case No HC 662/18 and that the said Vongaishe Mupereri is still in contempt in failing to comply therewith, or sentencing to 90 days imprisonment for contempt of Court.

“Now therefore you are required and directed that you take the said Vongaishe Mupereri of Stand 1232 Southwood, Masasa, Kwekwe or of Stand 4460 Southwood, Masasa, Kwekwe if he be found in Zimbabwe and deliver him to the Keeper of Connemara Prison at Kwekwe together with a copy of this writ, there to be safely kept,” read the warrant.

In March last year, Mupereri was given an order to stay off Gaika Mine and he remained in contempt of the court order and he was ordered to pay a fine for his failure to abide by the High court ruling.

“In consequence of the declaration of contempt, Fourth Respondent be and is hereby ordered to pay a fine of $500-00 (five hundred United States dollars) per day, for each of the 14 (fourteen) days following service of the order in this matter, during which the aforesaid contempt continues after the service of the final order in this matter.

“In the event the contempt continues after the expiration of the period of 14 (fourteen) days provided for in the previous paragraph of this order, Fourth Respondent remaining in contempt, be and is hereby ordered to be incarcerated for a period of 90 (ninety) days,” read the court order. H Metro