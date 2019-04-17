Chivayo trial date set

By Zvikomborero Parafini

The trial date for controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo who is being accused of bribing ZPC former chairman Stanley Kazhanje has been set to May 6.

The State led by Brian Vito said on that date they will make an application to jointly charge Chivayo with Kazhanje.

Kazhanje is on trial for concealing a transaction from his principal after the bribery charges he was facing were dropped by the State.

Representing Chivayo, Advocate Sylvester Hashiti opposed the application on the basis that Kazhanje’s bribery charges were dropped and in that case, he cannot be tried till the matter is reopened.

“Charges were dropped against Kazhanje so I don’t understand how the State intends to co-charge him with Chivayo unless they intend to re-arrest him,” said Hashiti.

Hashiti is representing both Kazhanje and Chivayo.

Harare regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya presided over the matter. H-Metro