Augusto out to punish Ngezi

By Snodia Mikiri

Chicken Inn striker Clive Augusto returns to Baobab to face his former club, Ngezi Platinum, on Good Friday.

Augusto, who left Ngezi citing lack of game time, is impressive at the gamecocks with coach Joey Antipas describing him as “basking striker who does the unexpected.”

He has sealed his place in the first eleven at Chicken Inn with his performances in their previous three fixtures scoring four times.

“I will try to take this game like all the other games. In every game my target is to score.

“I am expecting to score as I have been doing and maintain that form.

“We are gunning for maximum points. No strings attached here, it’s all about getting the three points as planned,” said Augusto.

Augusto returns to Baobab along with the duo of Donovan Bernard and Tichaona Chipunza who are also former Ngezi players and possibly on a vengeance mission.

Chicken Inn are top of the standings with nine points from three games while Ngezi have three in the same number of games.

Augusto said they are approaching the match with a cautious approach.

“I will put my best foot forward and I am going to do my very best until the final whistle.

“I am not nervous, they know my play and I also know them so we are 50-50. I am looking forward to the game, they have to see that I can score.

“Definitely no mercy for Ngezi, we are going to Baobab with a mission to do damage,” he added.

Augusto said working with seasoned players at Chicken Inn is keeping him hungry for success.

“My stay here has been wonderful, so far so good, I cannot complain. I am satisfied here.

“Playing with matured players keep me motivated. I am learning from the best and you know you will definitely grow and improve yourself,” he said. H-Metro