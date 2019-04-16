SRC lashes out at Dynamos FC hooligans

By Ricky Zililo

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has lashed out at Dynamos FC hooligans for hurling missiles onto the pitch after failing to stomach their 2-0 defeat to Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premiership game at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Clive Augusto and Marlvin Gaki scored for Chicken Inn.

DeMbare fans occupying the Mpilo End bay, reacted angrily to the expulsion of their captain Edward Sadomba three minutes before half-time by referee Hardley Ndazi for a second bookable offence.

The veteran forward had fouled defender Moses Jackson in the 35th minute for his first booking before crudely tackling Xolani Ndlovu in an off-the-ball incident in the 42nd minute.

Dynamos supporters violently shook the perimeter fence and threw missiles onto the pitch, resulting in a four-minute stoppage.

Police had to reinforce security at the Mpilo End as the fans continued to pull down the fence and pelted second assistant referee Sanelisiwe Sibanda with missiles before the start of the second half.

In a statement yesterday, SRC spokesperson Tirivashe Nheweyembwa said: “Hooliganism has no space in sport; it tends to scare away potential spectators who bring in revenue to the sport associations and it is therefore important that fans conduct themselves in a manner that does not deface sport.

“It is also important to point out that in sport there are sponsors and they can get frustrated with such behaviour and sport will lose out potential revenue.

“Lastly, sport must be patronised by families, but if we have such hooliganism which puts their safety at risk and the end result is diminished interest in sporting activities. Clubs must ensure by all means necessary the safety of the spectators and players, who are the critical stakeholders in sport.”

This is not the first time Dynamos fans have turned violent against Chicken Inn. They went rogue in April 2016 when their side lost 3-0 at Barbourfields Stadium. Dynamos got away with a $2 000 fine and they are likely to face a similar punishment.

The PSL yesterday said it’s waiting for the match commissioner and referee’s reports before issuing a statement.

“We’re not in a position to comment at the moment as we’re waiting for the referee and match commissioner’s reports. At an appropriate time, the PSL will issue a statement,” said Kudzai Bare, the league’s spokesperson. The Chronicle