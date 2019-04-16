FC Platinum salvage point

By Tadious Manyepo

Champions FC Platinum, bossed possession but had to fight from behind to take a point from courageous newboys Mushowani Stars in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro yesterday.

Elvis Moyo’s first half wonder goal and Never Tigere’s effort in the second stanza helped the champions to squeeze a draw.

Evans Katema and Blessing Sibanda scored for the hosts.

Mapeza refused to criticise his men for becoming the first team to lose points against Mushowani in the Premiership.

“I think it was a good game of football. We had our moments when we were the better team and they had theirs,” said Mapeza.

“I think what changed the game was when they got that penalty.

“I think it really changed everything, it changed the course of the game, there was only about six minutes to go to the break.

“But, well done to my boys, we have to go back and prepare for our game against Hwange. Mushowani are a good side, you could see the numbers at the back.”

Mushowani coach, Newman Mashipe, was a relieved man after picking his first point in the top-flight league.

“I am very happy, it’s a relief to the technical team and everyone at the team. We managed to get our first point against the champions, a good team with good players and a quality coach.

“We also wanted to knock the ball around as well knowing fully well they are good passers of the ball.

“Obviously, it was difficult for us, at times, as we were forced to defend too deep in our own half. But, overally, I am happy and we look forward to the next matches after this massive boost.”

Teams

Mushowani Stars: H Makainganwa, C Muvuti, G Bvundura, E Mafirenyika, M Doley, W Tafa, C Dzingai, B Phiri, T Mutandi (T Joseph 70th min), L Matawu (D Kamanga 59th min) , E Katema.

FC Platinum: P Mhari, G Murwira, K Moyo, E Moyo, D Chafa, R Pavari, N Tigere, A Sadiki, G Mbweti (A Eonde 86th min), L Nhamo (C Sibanda 63rd min). The Chronicle