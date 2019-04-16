Dynamos fan to be laid to rest on Tuesday

By Mpumelelo Nyoni

The Dynamos fan who died on her way to watch her team in Bulawayo on Saturday morning when the commuter omnibus she was travelling in was involved in an accident in Shangani will be buried in Gweru on Tuesday.

The commuter omnibus, which was carrying 17 Dynamos Gweru-Chapter supporters, was involved in an accident about 67km from Gweru.

Dynamos lost the match 2-0 to Chicken Inn FC.

Chipo Nyikayaramba (39) of Mkoba died after being admitted to Gweru General Hospital.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Nyikayaramba’s sister and family spokesperson, Sekai, said burial is set for tomorrow at Mutasa Cemetery. The Chronicle