Dube tells Hwange to keep feet on the ground

By Ricky Zililo

Coal miners Hwange FC coach, Nation Dube, has urged his players to keep their feet firmly rooted to the ground, saying they want to build on the three-match winning run and effectively compete in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Hwange, who returned to the PSL this season after a one-year absence, have had a good start in a league where giants Dynamos and Highlanders are struggling to strike the right chord.

The coalminers have won their opening three matches, beating Yadah 2-0 on Match Day 1, posting an impressive 2-1 win over Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium and claiming the scalp of ambitious Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1 to keep up with log leaders, Chicken Inn.

Dube gave credit to his charges for believing in their capabilities and said those who wrote them off can do so at their own peril.

“People who watched us wrote us off, saying the first five games were going to decide our fate. Fortunately for us, that gave us motivation because it became easier to motivate the boys as I only said, fine, let’s show them we’re in the league to compete. We didn’t come here just to add numbers but to effectively compete,” said Dube.

He is not carried away by the impressive start, but has reason to believe that they are capable of launching a strong title challenge.

“Three games is nothing because you may go on to lose the rest and no one will remember the impressive start when you’re gone. This is a marathon and we’ve to keep our feet on the ground, work hard and see where we are maybe after 20 games.

“About the championship, nothing is impossible; if we want the championship and believe in ourselves we can get it. We’re in the same league with the rest of the teams and if we keep fighting we can be somewhere. Ours is work in progress, a squad made up of people eager to learn and this keeps us going. The players try to be tactically and technically aware,” said Dube.

Hwange visit defending champions FC Platinum in their next encounter; a trip that will be followed by a home game against expensively assembled Manica Diamonds.

On Match Day 6, the coalminers face beleaguered giants, Highlanders, who are yet to taste victory.

Dube has assembled a balanced side, made up of experienced players and up-and-coming youngsters, keen to make their mark in the topflight.

Veterans, striker Gilbert Zulu, utility player Gerald Ndlovu and former national team defender Felix Chindungwe have provided the support for youngsters that include strikers Ernest Gwitima and Dingani Maphosa as well as attacker Eddie Nkhulungo.

Highlanders find themselves in an unfamiliar bottom four zone after losing 3-1 to Harare City at the weekend.

The poor kick-off to the season has worried Highlanders supporters, who have taken to social media to vent their anger.

Newboys, TelOne, had their bubble burst when they fell 0-1 to ZPC Kariba, while league debutantes Manica Diamonds surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Triangle United.

Match Day Three results

Saturday:

-Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs (postponed)

-TelOne 0-1 ZPC Kariba

-Harare City 3-1 Highlanders, Chicken Inn 2-0 Dynamos

Sunday:

-Caps United v Chapungu (postponed)

-Hwange 2-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars

-Herentals 2-2 Yadah

-Triangle United 2-2 Manica Diamonds

Yesterday:

-Mushowani Stars 2-2 FC Platinum (Rufaro)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Chicken Inn 3 3 0 0 7 1 6 9

Hwange 3 3 0 0 6 2 4 9

FC Platinum 3 2 1 0 6 3 3 7

ZPC Kariba 3 2 0 1 3 3 0 6

Chapungu 2 1 1 0 7 2 5 4

Caps United 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4

Manica Diamonds 3 1 1 1 5 5 0 4

Triangle United 3 1 1 1 5 5 0 4

TelOne 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 4

Dynamos 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3

Ngezi Platinum 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3

Harare City 3 1 0 2 4 6 -2 3

Black Rhinos 2 0 2 0 3 3 0 2

Herentals 3 0 2 1 2 3 -1 2

Highlanders 3 0 2 1 2 4 -2 2

Mushowani 3 0 1 2 3 6 -3 1

Yadah 3 0 1 2 2 6 -4 1

Bulawayo Chiefs 2 0 0 2 0 6 -6

The Chronicle