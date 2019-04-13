Top Bulawayo lawyer arrested for ‘rape’

A PROMINENT Bulawayo lawyer, Mlweliwenkululeko Ncube (38), was yesterday arrested for allegedly raping his client who had visited him at his office for legal consultation.

The incident occurred on April 2 between 12.30PM and 1.30PM at Ncube’s offices in the city.

Detectives pounced on the flamboyant lawyer at Tredgold Building after he was dragged to court by a woman demanding maintenance.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the alleged rape, saying investigations were underway.

“I can confirm that we have arrested a 38-year-old lawyer in connection with a rape case involving his client who is 35-years-old. We are still investigating the matter and the suspect is expected to appear in court soon,” she said.

According to sources, Ncube allegedly raped the complainant, who is also his ex-girlfriend, without protection after she walked into his office to consult on a matter involving the estate of her late husband.

Ncube and the victim parted ways six years ago.

“The victim, who is Ncube’s ex-girlfriend, visited the suspect’s offices situated along Fort Street between 8th Avenue and 9th Avenue in Bulawayo. The woman wanted Ncube to take legal action on an issue involving her late husband’s estate.

While they were discussing, Ncube is said to have sprung from his chair and went to where the woman was seated and demanded to have sex with her,” said the source.

When the complainant refused to give in to Ncube’s sexual overtures, it is alleged that the suspect unzipped his pair of trousers before he tried to force his private parts into her mouth.

“The suspect took out his private part and tried to put it into the victim’s mouth but she stood up and tried to flee before Ncube grabbed and threatened to assault her if she screamed. He then raped the woman,” said the source.

Sources said initially, the victim was afraid of reporting the matter to the police after receiving threats from the suspect. The Chronicle