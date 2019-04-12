Another Gatsheni bus crashes

By Kudzai Chikiwa

Three people were injured while 18 others escaped unhurt when a wheel came off a Plumtree-bound bus while it was in motion, police confirmed.

The second accident involving a Gatsheni Express bus within three days occurred at around 1PM on Tuesday.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said: “The bus was travelling from Bulawayo to Plumtree with 21 passengers on board. Its right wheel came off while it was moving along Dombodema Road. The driver lost control and the bus landed on its side off the road.”

Chief Insp Ndebele said three people were injured while the rest escaped unhurt.

“Two of the injured were treated at Plumtree Hospital and have since been discharged. One of them is still admitted,” he said.

The bus was taken to Plumtree Vehicle Inspection Depot.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged public transporters to do regular checks on their vehicles before taking people on board.

“We urge public transport operators to take precautionary measures. This was something that could have been corrected before the journey started. If they had checked the wheel they would have noticed the fault and avoided this incident,” he said.

On Sunday, 12 people were injured while seven others escaped unhurt when a Gokwe-bound Gatsheni Express bus plunged into Gwelo River Bridge in Nkayi and landed on its side after developing a mechanical fault.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said the bus was travelling from Bulawayo to Gokwe with 19 passengers on board.

“When it got to the 29 kilometre peg at Gwelo Bridge, it developed a mechanical fault resulting in the driver failing to control the bus.

“It veered to the right side of the bridge then to the left before it plunged into the river landing on its left side,” she said.

The bus was taken to the Vehicle Inspection Depot in Kwekwe. The Chronicle