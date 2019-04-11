Visually impaired singer gets free studio time

Visually impaired singer Daniel Gonora has every reason to be ecstatic. The 49-year-old father of five, got a career boosting offer this weekend after an astute lawyer-cum-musician paid the blind singer’s studio time.

Gonora is recording his fourth album titled Waivepo Here.

Panganayi Hare, who also made his name as a music promoter, said he was touched by the plight of Gonora when he learnt that the latter was facing challenges in his career.

So dire was Gonora’s situation that most studios were shunning him which prompted Hare to engage Trutone Studios’s Jabulani Ndlovu and offered to pay the studio time expenses.

“As a music promoter, lawyer and now a musician (though on part time basis), I have realised that my career would not mean anything if I don’t help others.

“After recording my first album here at Trutone, I realised that there were fellow artistes who had a number of challenges and decided to help mdhara Gonora,” said Hare.

Under Hare’s pledge, Gonora will no longer need to think of studio time expenses, food and transport money.

“I have just spoken with the producer Jabulani Ndlovu so that I establish the total costs of the whole project.

“I am definitely footing all the expenses and the ball is now on Gonora’s court to come and do the singing,” he said.

Gonora could not hide his elation after Hare brokered a deal with Ndlovu so that he records for free.

“In am so excited that I will be recording my latest album for free here at Trutone which is a rarity in this industry.

“Considering the state of our economy, it’s difficult to have someone who is willing to churn out their money to help an artiste for free,” he said.

Gonora urged fellow artistes to emulate Hare for the good of the industry.

“I will always cherish the support I got from Hare and of course my producer who linked me with him (Hare) at a time I needed one.

“This is the kind of support the industry needs whereby artistes can help each other before we extend our begging bowls.

“To be honest, we need to help each other as artistes before extending our begging bowls,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hare’s debut album – Mbuva Yehwiza – is currently doing well on the charts.

Backed by the star-studded Super Crew, his album carries such tracks as Panganayi featuring Ethel Musunza, Zvibatwa, Mariah, Jojo na Jojina, Zinonganonga and Mandiregerera.

He is currently shooting the accompanying video for the opening track – Panganayi – whose production has reached advanced stages. H-Metro