Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

AccidentsFeatured

10 perish in Gweru crash

26,678 1

By Freedom Mupanedemo

At least 10 people were killed, while several others were injured when a Kwekwe-bound kombi collided head-on with a bus about 25km outside Gweru yesterday evening.

A truck tows away the kombi in which 10 people were crushed to death 25km outside Gweru yesterday evening
A truck tows away the kombi in which 10 people were crushed to death 25km outside Gweru yesterday evening

When The Herald arrived at the scene, some bodies were still on the tarmac.

All the dead were in the kombi, which had its roof ripped off on impact.

Related Articles

MSU lecturer wins £300 000 grant

18,013 2

Zimbabwean police sergeant in the UK dismissed for drink…

56,100 24

Battle for Tripoli escalates as UN prepares to meet

7,908 4

Netanyahu on path for victory in Israeli election

13,453 4

According to police officers at the scene, no one survived in the kombi, while a few people from the bus, owned by Birdgreen Transport Pvt Ltd, were injured and ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

“I boarded this bus from Kadoma, but all the way we were complaining of the speed.

“The driver then tried to overtake another bus on this curve resulting in the head-on collision with the oncoming kombi,” said Mrs Marvelous Marova.

Another witness, Mr Kelvin Zimuto said no one survived in the kombi.

“The driver of the bus I was travelling in is to blame. He was just speeding for nothing and imagine everyone in the kombi was crushed,” he mourned.

Last night, Police Officer Commanding Midlands Province, Commissioner Moses Magande, confirmed the accident and said investigations were underway. The Herald

You might also like More from author