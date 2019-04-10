FC Platinum rubbishes implosion claims

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

FC Platinum have issued a statement rubbishing social media allegations of an implosion in their camp amid fears some football hawks are trying to distract them from retaining the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League crown for the third time in a row.

Social media has been awash with claims that head coach Norman Mapeza was allegedly fighting with some members of the executive, who reportedly have accused him of inciting players to revolt over unpaid allowances.

Pure Platinum Play have, however, not shown any signs of discontent as they have started the season on a positive note, registering a 100 percent record from the two games they have played and are one of only three clubs that have managed to pick up maximum points in 180 minutes of football.

FC Platinum chairman Evans Mthombeni said while it is true that they had held a meeting with the technical team, their first since elimination from the Total Caf Champions League campaign, it was completely untrue that their camp was on fire.

“This was the first meeting of such kind after the team’s Caf campaign and immediately after the start of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season. The meeting was held to discuss a number of pertinent issues to deal with both internal issues and the domestic season,” said Mthombeni.

He refuted allegations that there were plans to relieve Mapeza of his duties, with reports alleging that some members of the executive had actually held talks with nomadic Harare City gaffer Mark Harrison.

“As FC Platinum, our primary objective remains one of retaining the Premier League title and our head coach Norman Mapeza is central to this affirmation. As such there are no plans to bring another coach at FC Platinum and at no point has FC Platinum tried to engage another coach,” Mthombeni said.

When FC Platinum won the PSL title, the club leadership said their ambition was to reach the group stages of the Total Caf Champions League, an objective which was achieved and with the experience gained, the club may now go a notch higher in their ambitions when the Zvishavane side embarks on another African journey in August. The Chronicle